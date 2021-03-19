Analysts Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $185.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the highest is $195.50 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $164.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $714.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock worth $1,931,963 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.83. 920,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,000. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $72.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

