Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.32. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 387.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

CLR stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 3,373,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,439. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 3.37.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

