Analysts Expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) to post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.53). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,371. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $484.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

