Analysts Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $847.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) will post sales of $847.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $846.45 million and the highest is $847.65 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $753.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. 2,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,064. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 155,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 117,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

