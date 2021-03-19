Analysts Expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rayonier.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE RYN traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $31.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,159,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,667,000 after acquiring an additional 56,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,995,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,811,000 after acquiring an additional 441,150 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,818,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,468,000 after acquiring an additional 101,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,621,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

