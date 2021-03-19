Analysts Set Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT at $41.80

Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on BZUN. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Baozun by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $1,960,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Baozun by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $18,409,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $44.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. Baozun has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

