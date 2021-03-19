Analysts Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $195.80

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,990 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.25. CME Group has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

