Analysts Set Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) PT at $29.50

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMTL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,087. Comtech Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $712.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.95.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

