Analysts Set DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DMAC shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 756,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 1,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,980. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $184.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.