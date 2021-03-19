Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Price Target at C$25.19

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.19.

Several brokerages have commented on FM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$24.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$17.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -95.40. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$31.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.52.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

