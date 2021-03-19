Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target at $45.23

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.23.

A number of analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $1,634,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,521.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,069 in the last 90 days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after acquiring an additional 308,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after purchasing an additional 118,890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,427,000 after buying an additional 94,799 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $19.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

