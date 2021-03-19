Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) PT at $426.05

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $426.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $373.97 on Tuesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.16 and a 200-day moving average of $359.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $28,494,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Intuit by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

