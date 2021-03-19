Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Target Price at $36.04

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 393,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,768,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $42.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.80. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,803,000. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206,484 shares during the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,860,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 416.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.