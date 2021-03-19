Analysts Set Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) Price Target at GBX 320.50

Shares of Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 320.50 ($4.19).

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price target on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of LON:SIG opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 404.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -331.17. Signature Aviation has a fifty-two week low of GBX 145.50 ($1.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82).

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

