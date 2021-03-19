Analysts Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) PT at GBX 1,366

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,366 ($17.85).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get WH Smith alerts:

SMWH traded down GBX 77 ($1.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,854 ($24.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,242. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.31. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 770 ($10.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,767.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,423.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.47.

In other WH Smith news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total value of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.