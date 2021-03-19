Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 405,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,000. MTS Systems makes up about 0.8% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MTS Systems in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 860.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in MTS Systems by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 79,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MTS Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MTSC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTS Systems in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ MTSC remained flat at $$58.26 on Friday. 1,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MTS Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.64.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

