Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 496,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,826 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $16,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. 141,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,668,736. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.96. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

