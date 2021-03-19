Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 0.9% of Ancora Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $27,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.86. 200,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $308.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.