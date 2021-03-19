Ancora Advisors LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $13,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

