AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stake Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $829.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

