Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Soliton shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Soliton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Soliton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $114.51 million 4.53 $27.19 million $2.05 17.67 Soliton N/A N/A -$13.75 million ($1.00) -16.66

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Soliton. Soliton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anika Therapeutics and Soliton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soliton 0 0 3 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Soliton’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soliton is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -5.18% 2.63% 1.91% Soliton N/A -59.20% -53.93%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats Soliton on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing. Its joint pain management products comprise MONOVISC, ORTHOVISC, and CINGAL that are used as hyaluronic acid (HA) based viscosupplements to treat osteoarthritis pain in humans; and HYVISC, a HA-based treatment for equine osteoarthritis pain. In addition, the company offers HYALOFAST, a HYAFF-based support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and adjunct for microfracture surgery; and Tactoset, a HA-enhanced bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures. Further, it provides ophthalmic products, including injectable HA products that are used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, such as cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation; joint surface implant and preservation solutions for knee, shoulder, hip, ankle, wrist, and toe to treat upper and lower orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; and surgical implant and instrumentation solutions that are used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers product for the removal of tattoos. It also develops product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

