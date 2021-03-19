ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after buying an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 815.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 198,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,814,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after purchasing an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $321.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.28 and a 12-month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total transaction of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

