Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Cut to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AOZOY stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.60.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

