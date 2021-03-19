Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.02% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $15,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ARI stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

