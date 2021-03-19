Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of ARI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,944. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.92. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 79.10%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

