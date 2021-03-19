Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Raised to $15.00

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

ARI stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,061,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 390.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 879,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 699,870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,323,000 after buying an additional 136,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

