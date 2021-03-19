Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ APLT opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $510.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 43,478 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $999,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $182,244.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $725,646. 31.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

