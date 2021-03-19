AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

AQB opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 18.33 and a quick ratio of 17.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.35. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.27.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11,050.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

