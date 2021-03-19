Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.08.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.28. 2,858,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,728. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

