Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives $37.70 Consensus PT from Analysts

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.70.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 969.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

