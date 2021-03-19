Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) & Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Critical Analysis

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arch Therapeutics and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ra Medical Systems 0 2 0 0 2.00

Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $1.38, indicating a potential upside of 685.71%. Ra Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 358.20%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -159.31% Ra Medical Systems -772.04% -120.68% -85.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and Ra Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.69 million N/A N/A Ra Medical Systems $7.20 million 2.52 -$56.96 million ($108.25) -0.06

Arch Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ra Medical Systems.

Summary

Arch Therapeutics beats Ra Medical Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. Its flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease. It also provides Pharos, an excimer laser device that emits highly concentrated ultraviolet light used in the treatment of dermatological skin disorders. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force in the United States. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

