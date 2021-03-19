Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after purchasing an additional 485,255 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,944,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,766,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,525,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,864 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,539,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $57.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber purchased 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

