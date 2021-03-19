Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Archrock has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Analysts predict that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 72,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $763,803.74. Also, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

