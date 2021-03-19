Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 342,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,654 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $10,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after purchasing an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,384,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,521,000 after purchasing an additional 106,221 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arconic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 in the last three months.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC remained flat at $$27.57 on Friday. 17,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,012. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

