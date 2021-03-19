Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 286,733 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Ares Management worth $61,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,649. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 101.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,040 shares of company stock valued at $27,950,301 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

