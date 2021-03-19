argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.43.

ARGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $303.81 on Friday. argenx has a one year low of $118.03 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $335.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.28.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in argenx by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

