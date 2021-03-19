Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Get Arkema alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ARKAY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arkema from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arkema from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.00.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $124.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $124.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Arkema

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arkema (ARKAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.