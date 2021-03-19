Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN ARMP opened at $5.46 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.16.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 4,285,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,929,288.75. 65.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.