Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AANNF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.96.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.