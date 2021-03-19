Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. B. Riley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $304,320.00. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,810,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 317,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,970,841.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,990,668. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.