Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells $832,478.96 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,060,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ASAN opened at $30.32 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Asana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,833,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

