Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.13% from the company’s previous close.

AHT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $374.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Equities analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -16.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

