ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) PT Raised to $8.00

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 91.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

ASLN opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 247,018 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

