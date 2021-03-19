AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) will announce sales of $121.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $124.20 million. AssetMark Financial posted sales of $114.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year sales of $508.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $514.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $558.53 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $570.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.18. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

AMK stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,151.42 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,140,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 13,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $328,312.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,522 shares of company stock worth $5,326,909 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,710,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,397,000 after buying an additional 222,421 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,420,000 after buying an additional 339,257 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 363,231 shares during the period. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

