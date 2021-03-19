At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 11th total of 7,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Get At Home Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $807,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME opened at $29.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $32.16.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.