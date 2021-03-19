Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atkore presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of ATKR opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $75.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Atkore by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 61,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $660,000. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

