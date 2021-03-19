Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $57.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,148 shares of company stock worth $6,507,585. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 438.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 88,582 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.