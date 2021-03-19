Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ATO has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.93.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.73. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.