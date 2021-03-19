AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Raised by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,291 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AT&T by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 682,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,030,848. The firm has a market cap of $212.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

