Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.91. Approximately 5,722,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 11,636,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPW. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.